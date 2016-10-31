LONDON Oct 31 Spain's benchmark stock index
, which has shown resilience to months of political
gridlock, was down 0.7 percent on Monday after lawmakers agreed
to grant conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a second term as
prime minister.
Spanish shares tracked a weak open across major European
stocks, with banks the biggest drag on the IBEX.
Bonds slightly outperformed. Spain's 10-year bond yield was
steady on the day at 1.23 percent, while
Portuguese yields rose about 1 basis point. Spanish yields have
fallen in recent weeks as investors priced in an end to the
political deadlock.
Spain's IBEX share index was down 0.4 percent, with
shares in Bankia, BBVA and Banco Santander
were down 0.2 to 0.8 percent.
The index is down 5 percent this year, slightly
outperforming the 7 percent decline for Europe's STOXX 600,
suggesting investors have largely shrugged off worries that
political uncertainty would hurt prospects for Spanish firms.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by
Vikram Subhedar)