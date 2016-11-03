European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Nov 3 European shares looked set to snap their longest streak of losses in more than two years as good corporate results, particularly from eurozone banks, helped support indexes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent after hitting its lowest level in nearly four months earlier in the session. The index fell in the past sessions on growing nervousness before the U.S. presidential election.
Societe Generale shares rose more than 5 percent while ING Groep shares were up 3.8 percent after results.
British satellite company Inmarsat rose more than 9 percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, while Tate & Lyle gained 5.8 percent after raising its full-year profit forecast.
Credit Suisse shares were on the backfoot, however, after its results showed the bank lagged peers on trading revenues over the third quarter and upped its litigation provisions. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB