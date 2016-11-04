(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN Nov 4 European shares fell in early trade on Friday weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.

By 0822 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent, while Europe's STOXX Healthcare subindex, down 1.6 percent, was the biggest sectoral faller.

The U.S. lawmakers on Thursday called to probe whether Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs. Sanofi and Novo Nordisk were down 1.6 and 2.5 percent respectively.

Top faller in the sector was Hikma, which was hit by a price target cut at HSBC on concerns over U.S. regulatory investigations into price collusion in the pharma market.

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux was also down, dropping 7 percent on a disappointing revenue growth outlook.

But Richemont rose 6 percent after the luxury goods group announce a management revamp following the release of its quarterly results which a trader said beat estimates. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)