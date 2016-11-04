* STOXX 600 down 0.8 pct
* Drugmakers fall as U.S. lawmakers seek price fixing probe
* Richemont among top gainers after results, management
revamp
* But JC Decaux falls on negative rev growth outlook
(Adds details and updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares slumped on Friday,
weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers
called on federal antitrust regulators to open an investigation
into possible price fixing.
A slew of earnings updates also delivered a mixed picture.
U.S. lawmakers urged an inquiry into whether Sanofi
, Eli Lilly, Merck and Novo Nordisk
had colluded to set prices for insulin and other
diabetes drugs. Sanofi and Novo Nordisk were down 1 percent and
3.2 percent respectively.
Top faller was Hikma, down 6.8 percent after HSBC
cut its price target citing broader market concerns over a
separate U.S. Department of Justice investigation into price
collusion in the pharma market.
The sector has been hit recently by worries that Hillary
Clinton could seek tougher pricing regulation if she wins the
race for the White House next week.
"A Clinton victory could be unhelpful for health care
stocks," Citi analysts said in a strategy note.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8
percent at its close, marking its biggest weekly fall since
February. The index has been hit by growing jitters ahead of the
U.S. presidential election on Tuesday and has been trading near
its lowest levels since July.
"As the presidential election race appears to (be) getting
tighter with only a few days left until Americans are going to
the polls, many traders (are) continuing to reduce their risk
exposure further, which is also weighing on stocks," Markus
Huber, trader at City of London Markets, said in a note.
Elsewhere market action was driven by earnings updates.
France's Richemont rose 5.2 percent after the luxury
goods group announced a management revamp in the wake of a drop
in net profit in the six months to September, driven by one-off
restructuring charges and product buy-backs.
Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx said the key figures were
above expectations while other analysts welcomed management
comments that sales in October were modestly positive. The
company had issued a profit warning in September.
Among outstanding gainers, Ubisoft soared 8.6
percent to top the STOXX 600, as Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the
French game developer to "buy" after the company lifted its
operating profit target.
Shares were boosted at Cosmetics giant L'Oreal,
whose sales growth beat expectations, and gambling firm Paddy
Power, which lifted its full-year profit forecast citing
a boost in the sterling value of its euro revenue, as well as
this year's merger and favourable sporting results.
But French outdoor advertising company JC Decaux
fell nearly 10 percent after it said organic revenue growth
would turn negative in the final quarter of the year and affect
margins.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Mark Heinrich)