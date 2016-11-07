(Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European STOXX index up 1.5 pct
* Results boost shares in HSBC, Ryanair
* PostNL rallies after rejecting improved bid
* UBS downgrade pressures Zalando
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 7 European shares rallied on
Monday, underpinned by stronger banking stocks, as news that
Hillary Clinton would not face charges over her use of emails
gave her bid for the White House fresh momentum just before the
Nov. 8 vote.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 1.5 percent.
Last week the pan-European index made its biggest weekly loss
since February on growing uncertainty over the U.S. vote's
outcome.
Markets had been positioned for a victory for Democrat
Clinton until last week's wobble, and she is seen as offering
greater certainty and stability by investors.
She got a fresh boost over Republican rival Donald Trump
after the FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding
that no criminal charges were warranted.
"With this result being seen as a positive for her chances
of winning tomorrow's election, the market has opened with a
risk-on tone," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said a Clinton victory could lift
Europe's STOXX index by around 5 percent, while uncertainty
linked to a Trump win could see it fall 5-10 percent. Several
polls gave Clinton a 3-6 point lead on Monday.
No sector was trading in the red. Banks rose 2.7
percent, helped by a 4.6-percent surge in HSBC. The
emerging markets-focused bank had posted a sharp jump in its
core capital, bolstering the outlook for near-term dividend
payments.
"The key feature of the numbers is the reported CT1 (core
tier 1 ratio) of 13.9 percent and leverage ratio of 5.4 percent,
substantially ahead of expectations and management's target,"
said UBS, which rates the stock as "neutral".
Italy's Intesa, France's BNP Paribas and
Germany's Deutsche Bank rose between 3.7 percent and
5.9 percent. Analysts had said banks would suffer in particular
by any policy uncertainty created by a Trump presidency.
Miners also benefitted from the risk-on mood as copper
prices rose. Basic resources stocks rose 3 percent, the
biggest percentage riser.
Ryanair, up 5.3 percent, was another gainer after a
well-received earnings update. Europe's largest carrier by
passengers lifted its long-term growth forecast by 10 percent
and said it would return an additional 550 million euros to
shareholders by February.
The top STOXX gainer was Ferrari, up nearly 7
percent after Q3 results beat forecasts.
PostNL gained 5.8 percent, after the Dutch postal
company rebuffed a raised takeover offer from Belgian rival
Bpost, saying it wished to remain an independent
group, as it also delivered strong results.
Among top losers were Zalando, which fell 3.8
percent following a two-notch downgraded to "sell" from UBS, and
precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold,
which were supported last week as investors sought safe haven
assets due to concerns over the U.S. vote's outcome.
