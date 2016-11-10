LONDON Nov 10 European equities advanced for a fourth straight session to a two-week high on Thursday, led higher by miners and banks, with encouraging results from companies such as Vivendi supporting the broader market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.3 percent in early dealings after setting its highest level in more than two weeks. It closed 1.5 percent higher in the previous session, before slumping 2.4 percent earlier that day after a shock victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

Investors were focusing on Trump's key policy priorities including generous tax cuts and higher infrastructure and defence spending, along with deregulation for banks, analysts said.

Aegon NV rose nearly 9 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings, while French media giant Vivendi rose 6.4 percent after reporting a third-quarter core operating profit above forecasts following a strong performance of its music unit.

Among sector leaders, European mining index gained 3.2 percent, tracking strong metals prices. Shares in Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto advanced 3.7 and 5.8 percent.

European banking stocks also rose 3 percent, helped by a 5.7 to 6.8 percent rise in Credit Suisse, UBS and Banco Popolare

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)