LONDON Nov 10 European equities advanced for a
fourth straight session to a two-week high on Thursday, led
higher by miners and banks, with encouraging results from
companies such as Vivendi supporting the broader
market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.3 percent in
early dealings after setting its highest level in more than two
weeks. It closed 1.5 percent higher in the previous session,
before slumping 2.4 percent earlier that day after a shock
victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.
Investors were focusing on Trump's key policy priorities
including generous tax cuts and higher infrastructure and
defence spending, along with deregulation for banks, analysts
said.
Aegon NV rose nearly 9 percent after reporting
better-than-expected earnings, while French media giant Vivendi
rose 6.4 percent after reporting a third-quarter core
operating profit above forecasts following a strong performance
of its music unit.
Among sector leaders, European mining index gained
3.2 percent, tracking strong metals prices. Shares in
Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto
advanced 3.7 and 5.8 percent.
European banking stocks also rose 3 percent, helped
by a 5.7 to 6.8 percent rise in Credit Suisse, UBS
and Banco Popolare
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)