* STOXX 600 index closes 0.4 pct lower
* Commodities-related stocks retreat
* Auto stocks among top gainers
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 11 European shares fell on Friday as
commodities stocks fell along with metal and oil prices, while
stocks exposed to emerging markets slumped on concern that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump will introduce protectionist trade
policies.
The STOXX Europe 600 closed 0.4 percent lower.
However, the pan-European index gained 2.6 percent this week,
the best weekly performance since mid-July, following a recent
rally on hopes that Trump will keep his election promise to
spend $1 trillion on infrastructure projects over a decade.
After an initial euphoric reaction to Trump's victory,
investors expressed more caution.
"After panic buying, a more rational and selective phase has
started," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia
Capital in Milan. "The political and economic obstacles to his
plans must not be underestimated".
The mining sector index fell 2 percent as investors
took profits from a rally of more than 10 percent in basic
resources stocks this week.
The European oil and gas index closed 2.2 percent
weaker, mirroring steep losses in crude oil prices after OPEC
said October output reached another record, casting doubt on
whether it can limit persisting oversupply.
A sell-off in emerging markets hurt companies such as
Standard Chartered and South African paper and packing
maker Mondi, which dropped 6.3 percent and 4.7 percent
respectively.
Randgold Resources, Fresnillo and Centamin
fell 6.7 to 8.9 percent after gold dropped to a
five-month low, hit by a sell-off in commodities and a surge in
bond yields on fears a splurge on U.S. infrastructure could
stoke inflation.
The construction and materials index, which hit a
nine-year high on Thursday, closed 1.8 percent lower. It was
weighed down by losses among cement maker LafargeHolcim
and builder ACS, both down around 3.5 percent.
But autos rose 1.9 percent, supported by a 4.3
percent rise in BMW whose deliveries in October rose
2.3 percent.
Allianz rose 2.7 percent as the German insurer
posted a forecast-beating rise in third quarter net income and
said U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw inflows for the first time
in more than three years.
"The turn-around in AM (asset management) net flows is very
encouraging and also the solvency remains strong which bodes
well for additional cash returns in the coming months," said
Daniel Bischof, analyst at Baader Bank.
Insurers and banks outperformed, also helped
by higher bond yields.
Utilities, which fell sharply in the previous session as
falling bond prices make their dividend streams less attractive,
rebounded, with the sector index up 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)