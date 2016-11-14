BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
MILAN Nov 14 European shares rose in early trading on Monday, underpinned by gains among banks and mining sector stocks, while debt collector Intrum Justitia soared after a merger deal.
By 0813 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.1 percent. While all sectors were in postive territory, the basic resources and bank indexes were the biggest gainers with a rise of around 2 percent.
Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia soared 16 percent to a fresh record high after it said it would merge with Norway-based Lindorff. Its shares led gainers on the STOXX.
London-listed support services firm DCC rose 8 percent after the company said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations.
Among banks, UniCredit rose 4 percent. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Italy's biggest bank may seek to raise between 10 billion and 13 billion euros in a share issue.
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share