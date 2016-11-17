LONDON Nov 17 European shares edged lower in
early trading on Thursday, with banking stocks on the backfoot
again while an earnings miss at Ahold Delhaize put its shares on
course for their worst day in seven months.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2
percent by 0815 GMT after closing 0.2 percent lower in the
previous session.
The European banking index, down 0.9 percent, was
the worst performing sector index. The beaten-down sector is
firmly back on the radar as a spike in bond yields on the back
of improved growth expectations has brightened the case for bank
profits.
Shares in Ahold Delhaize fell more than 3 percent
after the U.S.-European supermarket operator missed analyst
expectations for third-quarter results due to weakness at its
U.S. grocery chains.
However, South African financial services group Investec
rose 3.8 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in
half-year profit, buoyed by a strong showing at its asset
management and wealth arms.
