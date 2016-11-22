European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Nov 22 Metals and mining shares climbed 3 percent on Tuesday underpinning a firm open for Europe's benchmark stock index as the global reflation trade in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election continued.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent in early trades. The index is still down about 6 percent so far this year.
In the United States, all three major stock indexes set record closing highs on Monday. Small caps also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index to a record high close, with the session marking the first time all four indexes hit closing records on the same day since Dec. 31, 1999.
The European basic resources index, which has now doubled from its January lows, was the best performing sector index after prices of major industrial metals such as copper and aluminum rose 1 to 2 percent. Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta advanced 4.0 to 5.3 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index was up 1 percent.
Elsewhere, Genmab rose 4.8 percent after the company received U.S. approval for a drug while Essilor shares were poised for their worst day in eight years after the firm cut its outlook. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.