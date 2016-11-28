(Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN Nov 28 European shares fell on Monday with financials, led by asset manager Man Group and Italian banks, and oil-related stocks the worst performers.

The STOXX Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent in early trades. The oil & gas index and the regional banks' index were both down 1.4 percent.

Oil prices added to Friday's steep losses on fresh doubts over the ability of major producers to agree output cuts.

Italy's banking fell 3 percent to hit their lowest in eight weeks.

Britain's Aberdeen Asset Management rose 2.3 percent with traders citing better-than-expected results. The firm's funds continue to suffer outflows.

Sticking with financial services, Man Group fell as much as 5 percent after the stock was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas. The stock was the worst performers on the STOXX 600. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)