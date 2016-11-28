(Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the
Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European STOXX index down 0.8 pct
* Oil stocks hit by concerns over crude output cut deal
* Italian banks fall on Monte Paschi cash call worries
* Utilities outperform, led by Endesa
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 28 European shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by a drop in crude oil prices, while Italian banks
hit their lowest point since end-September on continued worries
over a cash call at troubled lender Monte dei Paschi.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index was down
0.8 percent by 0941 GMT. The oil & gas index and the
regional banks' index were down 1.4 percent and 1.6
percent respectively, making them the two biggest sectoral
fallers.
Shares in oil majors Total, Royal Dutch Shell
and Eni fell between 1.4 and 2.3 percent,
after oil prices added to Friday's steep losses as doubts
re-emerged over the ability of big producing countries to agree
output cuts at a planned meeting on Wednesday.
Banks, which had benefited from a rally in U.S. treasury
yields following Donald Trump's victory in the race for the
White House, were broadly as U.S. treasury yields pulled back
from a 16 month highs.
Italian bank fell 3.1 percent, weighing on the
broader Milan index, on continued doubts over Monte dei
Paschi's ability to execute a 5 billion euros capital cash call.
Investors fear that a failure of the capital raising could
heighten worries over the whole Italian banking system, adding
to pessimism over political stability ahead of Sunday's
referendum on constitutional reform.
"Uncertainty (on Monte Paschi) remains very high," said JCI
Capital portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti, who said that
sentiment could brighten if the bank finds an anchor investor.
Monte dei Paschi was suspended for excessive
volatility after a drop of more than 12 percent, while the
country's strongest bank Intesa Sanpaolo lost 2.9
percent.
Elsewhere among financial services, Aberdeen Asset
Management rose up 2.2 percent. Traders cited
better-than-expected results, even though the British asset
manager continued to suffer outflows.
But Man Group fell 4.6 percent after the stock was
downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to neutral, while London-listed
lender CYBG rose 3 percent, helped by an upgrade o
"buy" from Goldman Sachs.
Utilities, which had suffered from risings global bond
yields becasuse that makes their dividends relatively less
attractive, outperformed. The sector index was the only
one to trade in positive territory, up 0.4 percent, with Endesa
underpinned by a price target upgrade at Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison Williams)