European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Nov 29 European shares extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks coming under renewed selling pressure after a sharp decline in metals and oil prices.
The broader market also weakened after Swiss biotech firm Actelion fell more than 6 percent on a report saying the company was not actively considering selling itself, but instead weighing a "complicated deal" to link with Johnson & Johnson.
The European basic resources index dropped 1.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, as prices of major industrial metals fell 1 to 2.2 percent after recent strong gains. The oil and gas index also fell and was last quoted 0.8 percent lower.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent by 0811 GMT. It finished 0.8 percent lower in the previous session, weighed down by a drop in banks which were led lower by Italian lenders on continued worries over a cash call at troubled lender Monte dei Paschi.
Italy's benchmark banking index, however, gained 0.5 percent after recent sharp declines. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB