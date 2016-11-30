LONDON Nov 30 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, keeping them on track to end the month in positive
territory, though gains were muted ahead of a choppy year-end
for markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent
in early dealings. It has gained 0.8 percent so far in November,
after falling in the previous two straight months.
Linde shares were up more than 8 percent and the
top gainers on the STOXX as its supervisory board is expected to
discuss a fresh merger overture by Praxair at its next
regular meeting on Dec. 7, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Shares in Britain's state-backed lender RBS fell 2.8
percent, however, after the country's central bank said the bank
must boost its capital buffers after failing this year's stress
test of seven British lenders.
December is set to be an uncharacteristically busy month for
markets with a referendum on constitutional reform in Italy,
scheduled for Sunday, followed by a UK Supreme Court ruling on
whether the government can launch Brexit without an act of
Parliament.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)