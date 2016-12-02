US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat after 2-day run; Dow stays above 20,000
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
MILAN Dec 2 European shares fell in early trading on Friday as investors remained cautious before a constitutional referendum in Italy and a presidential election in Austria on Sunday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.9 percent, weighed down by weaker financial stocks and a pull back in the commodity sector after oil prices fell from 16 month highs.
Europe's basic resources and oil indexes fell 2 and 1.3 percent respectively, making them the biggest sectoral fallers, while the bank index was down 1 percent.
Aixtron fell 6.5 percent after a report said that U.S. President Barack Obama is poised to block the sale of the German chip equipment maker to China's FGC.
But Berkeley rose more than 4 percent, the biggest gainer on the STOXX as trader said its first half results were better than expected even though the high-end London builder said demand fell 20 percent in the period. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs