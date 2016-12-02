MILAN Dec 2 European shares fell in early trading on Friday as investors remained cautious before a constitutional referendum in Italy and a presidential election in Austria on Sunday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.9 percent, weighed down by weaker financial stocks and a pull back in the commodity sector after oil prices fell from 16 month highs.

Europe's basic resources and oil indexes fell 2 and 1.3 percent respectively, making them the biggest sectoral fallers, while the bank index was down 1 percent.

Aixtron fell 6.5 percent after a report said that U.S. President Barack Obama is poised to block the sale of the German chip equipment maker to China's FGC.

But Berkeley rose more than 4 percent, the biggest gainer on the STOXX as trader said its first half results were better than expected even though the high-end London builder said demand fell 20 percent in the period. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)