(Adds details, updates prices)
* STOXX 600 down 1.2 pct
* Basic resources index lead sectoral fallers
* Chipmakers come under pressure
* Berkeley up on well-received earnings update
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Dec 2 European shares fell to a
three-week low on Friday as investors stayed cautious before a
referendum in Italy that could trigger fresh political
uncertainty in the region.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2 percent,
weighed down by weaker financial stocks and a pull-back in the
commodity sector after oil prices fell from 16-month highs.
European equities have been underperforming Wall Street,
which has surged to fresh record highs on expectations of fiscal
stimulus under Donald Trump's administration.
Some investors expect the trend to continue, as Europe faces
a string of ballots over the next 12 months starting from
Sunday, when Italians votes on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
constitutional reform and Austrians elect their president.
"Many are of the opinion that traders will continue to
favour U.S. over European stocks," City of London Markets trader
Markus Huber said in a note.
Opinion polls conducted until a blackout period started last
week showed the "No" vote comfortably in the lead in Italy,
raising worries that Renzi would quit and hammering bank stocks.
But some social media surveys this week indicated that the "Yes"
front was narrowing its disadvantage.
Deutsche Bank said in case of a surprise "Yes" victory, the
potential of a rebound of the Italian market remained restricted
to financials, due to their very low valuation.
But it cautioned that any systemic solution to Italian
banks' bad loan problem, which has forced multi-billion-euro
cash calls at Monte Paschi and UniCredit,
remained difficult.
Europe's basic resources stocks fell 2.4 percent,
tracking weaker metal prices, while weaker oil prices sent the
oil index falling 1.4 percent. Among the biggest weights
to the STOXX were oil major Royal Dutch Shell and miner
BHP, down 1.6 and 3.7 percent respectively.
Tech stocks were also under pressure with Aixtron
down 5.6 percent after a report that U.S. President
Barack Obama was poised to block the sale of the German chip
equipment maker to China's FGC. Aixtron DE said it had not
received a ruling from Obama.
Dialog Semiconductor fell 4.1 percent, tracking
losses among its U.S. and Asian peers on the back of a report in
DigiTimes saying Apple was reducing orders for its
iPhone 7 smartphone.
But Berkeley rose more than 4 percent, the biggest
gainer on the STOXX as traders said its first half results were
better than expected even though the high-end London builder
said demand fell 20 percent in the period.
Real estate stocks outperformed after the CEO of Vonovia
, Germany's biggest property group, told local magazine
WirtschaftsWoche that he did not rule out a merger deal with
Deutsche Wohnen in the medium term. Deutsche Wohnen
was up 0.7 percent, while Vonovia edged 0.4 percent lower.
French property group Klepierre also rose, up 1.4
percent, underpinned by upgrades at Barclays and Kepler
Cheuvreux, who both cited an attractive valuation following a
recent underperformance.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)