* STOXX Europe 600 index closes 0.4 pct lower
* Records weekly losses after 3 straight week of gains
* Banks, commodities-related stocks under pressure
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Dec 2 European shares ended weaker after
slipping earlier on Friday to a three-week low as investors
traded cautiously before a referendum on constitutional reform
in Italy that could trigger fresh political uncertainty in the
region.
The STOXX 600 index closed 0.4 percent lower,
weighed down by weaker financial stocks and a pull-back in the
commodity sector on a fall in metals. The pan-European index
finished the week in negative territory after gains in the
previous three weeks.
European equities have been underperforming Wall Street,
which has surged to record highs on expectations of a massive
fiscal stimulus after President-elect Donald Trump enters the
White House.
Some investors expect the trend to continue, as Europe faces
a string of ballots over the next 12 months, starting on Sunday
when Italians vote on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
constitutional reforms and Austrians elect their president.
"There are dire warnings that eight Italian banks could fail
should Italy vote 'No', which makes us think it's not entirely
clear if markets are really reflecting the risk of this event
properly," said Neil Wilson, senior analyst at ETX Capital.
"Even if we get a 'Yes' vote, it's hard to see the problems
dissolving into thin air."
Opinion polls conducted until a blackout period started last
week showed the "No" vote comfortably in the lead in Italy,
raising worries that Renzi would quit and hammering bank stocks.
But some social media surveys this week indicated that the "Yes"
campaign was narrowing the gap.
Deutsche Bank said that in the event of a surprise "Yes"
victory, the potential for a rebound in the Italian market
remained restricted to financials, due to their very low
valuation.
But it cautioned that any systemic solution to Italian
banks' bad loan problem, which has forced multi-billion-euro
cash calls at Monte Paschi and UniCredit,
remained difficult.
European banks fell 1.3 percent, the biggest
decliner in the sector, dragged down by a 2 to 4.6 percent
decline in Banco Popular, Royal Bank of Scotland
, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.
Europe's basic resources stocks were down 1.2
percent, tracking weaker metal prices, while the oil and gas
index closed 0.7 percent lower.
Elsewhere, Dialog slipped 4.8 percent, the top
faller in the STOXX 600 index and tracking losses among its U.S.
and Asian peers on the back of a report in DigiTimes saying
Apple was reducing orders for its iPhone 7 smartphone.
Aixtron fell 0.7 percent after a report that U.S.
President Barack Obama was poised to block the sale of the
German chip equipment maker to China's FGC. Aixtron DE said it
had not received a ruling from Obama.
But Berkeley rose more than 8 percent, the biggest
gainer on the STOXX, as traders said its first half results were
better than expected even though the high-end London builder
said demand fell 20 percent in the period.
