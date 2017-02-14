* European shares set to break five-day winning streak
* STOXX down 0.2 percent
* Aryzta soars on management revamp
* Healthcare weighs as markets poised for Yellen speech
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly
weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as
the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the
region.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2
percent. Financials were among the biggest drags on the index
although Credit Suisse rose 3 percent following its
earnings.
Frozen baked goods maker Aryzta was the top gainer
in the index, surging 12 percent after the company's chief
executive said he was stepping down, three weeks after the stock
had its worst ever day after a profit warning.
Markets were poised for the first post-election testimony of
U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen to the Senate Banking
Committee in Washington at 1500GMT.
Healthcare, a European sector particularly exposed to the
United States, was weighing. The sector index was down
0.6 percent and the worst performing European sector.
"It's mostly those sectors that are more FX influenced,
importing and exporting to the United States, that will be
impacted (by Yellen's speech). A weaker dollar so far today has
seen them fall off," said Henry Croft, research at Accendo
Markets.
Sweden's online gaming firm Kindred Group was
up 8.1 percent after its Q4 profit topped forecasts.
Investors also cheered German industrial services group
Bilfinger, up 4.9 percent, after it reinstated a
dividend and beat expectations for 2016 net profit, in results
posted after the close on Monday.
Germany's defence and automotive group Rheinmetall
was also a top gainer, up 5.5 percent and set for its best day
in eight months after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"neutral". The broker said Rheinmetall's cash conversion for
defence was turning positive.
Rolls Royce, the British engine maker, was the top
European faller after it posted a record loss of 4.6 billion
pounds ($5.8 billion) as a fine to settle bribery charges and
the collapse in the pound took their toll.
France's CAC 40 was boosted by rumours of sector
consolidation in its giant telecoms companies. Bouygues
was top of the blue-chip index, gaining 2.6 percent,
while Orange gained 1 percent. SFR was the
top gainer on the mid-cap index.
The sector has been the subject of M&A speculation over the
last year. Bouygues denied talks over sector consolidation.
Positive fourth-quarter GDP data from Germany, boosted by
domestic consumption growth, was not enough to lift the DAX
into positive territory. Weaker-than-expected British
inflation data weighed slightly on the pound, with little impact
on the FTSE.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Vikram Subhedar and Gareth
Jones)