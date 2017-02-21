Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
Europe's biggest bank dropped 6 percent and was headed for its biggest one-day fall since August 2015 after its results fell far short of analysts' estimates as it took hefty writedowns from its restructuring.
HSBC was the biggest decliner in the European banking index , which fell 2 percent and put pressure on the broader stock market. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was quoted 0.2 percent lower by 0828 GMT.
Some other stocks also weighed on the market.
John Wood Group slumped 9.5 percent, the top faller in the STOXX 600 index, after announcing results and saying that oil and gas markets continued to present challenges and that it remained cautious on the near term outlook.
On the positive side, InterContinental Hotels Group rose nearly 2 percent after reporting a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise, while both BHP Billiton and Anglo American gained 1.5 percent after their encouraging results. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold, which owns 63.9 percent of Acacia Mining PLC , said its chairman and Tanzania's president met on Wednesday and agreed to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia. * BARCLAYS: Expectations have increased among current and former Barclays executives that the Serious Fraud Offi