LONDON Feb 23 European shares steadied near a
14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies
like Barclays and RSA following their positive
updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor
and Veolia.
Barclays shares rose more than 3 percent after the British
bank reported a surprise increase in its core capital ratio as
it took advantage of its rising profits.
Insurer RSA was up 5 percent after posting a 25
percent rise in 2016 operating profit and raising its target for
return on equity.
Dialog Semiconductor, the maker of chips that go
in Apple Inc's and Samsung Electronics'
smartphones, surged 7.4 percent after it said it expected "good
revenue growth" in 2017.
However, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat
in percentage terms after hitting a 14-month high a day earlier.
A slew of companies weakened after reporting poor results,
negating some positive share moves.
Germany's DAX was also flat, with the index little
changed after data highlighted the German economy quadrupled its
growth rate to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter as higher state
spending, rising private consumption and construction more than
offset a drag from net foreign trade.
Technicolor fell more than 6 percent, the biggest decliner
in the STOXX 600 index, after the French media and entertainment
company reported a net loss, while French water and waste group
Veolia was down 4.9 percent after pushing back its forecast for
core earnings by a year.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)