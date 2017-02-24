* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.4 pct
* Chemical group BASF top drag after disappointing outlook
* Stanchart, RBS fall after results in weak banking sector
* But Ingenico, Leonardo rise on good updates
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 24 European shares slipped on Friday
with banks falling and German chemical heavyweight BASF
being hit by an underwhelming outlook.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.4 percent. The index did,
however, remain near its 14-month high hit on Wednesday and was
set for its third positive week in a row - a rally fuelled by
solid company updates and upbeat economic data.
BASF fell 3.1 percent, the biggest drag on the STOXX. The
world's largest chemicals group said it would return to earnings
growth after higher petrochemical prices bolstered
fourth-quarter profit. However, Baader Bank said BASF delivered
a low quality beat and its 2017 outlook disappointing.
"(A) BASF outlook significantly below expectations mirrors
that the market was too bullish on BASF's earnings perspective
and consequently too much hope is already in the share price,"
said Baader analyst Markus Mayer.
Banks were under pressure, with the sectoral index
falling 0.7 percent to a two-week low following disappointing
results from UK heavyweights Standard Chartered and
Royal Bank of Scotland, and further weighed down by
weakeness among Italian and French banks.
Standard Chartered fell 5 percent after it said it would not
pay a dividend for 2016 due to restructuring costs, while RBS
fell 2.9 percent as it reported a 2016 loss of 7 billion pounds
due to higher misconduct charges and restructuring cost, scoring
its ninth straight annual loss.
The Italian banking index fell 1.7 percent to
its lowest level in more than 11 weeks. Traders said the sector
was hit by a surge in Italian government bond yield spreads,
which more than offset initial enthusiasm for the successful
outcome of UniCredit's 13 billion euro cash call.
After a higher open, UniCredit was last down 2 percent.
French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole, whose stocks are seen
as particularly sensitive to the outcome of the upcoming French
presidential election, all fell more than 1 percent.
The latest opinion polls show far-right, eurosceptic
candidate Marine Le Pen remaining the favourite to win the first
round in April, but still losing in the run-off.
"If the polls are wrong, a Le Pen victory would likely raise
investor fears given her proposal to reintroduce a national
currency and to hold a referendum on EU membership," analysts at
UBS said. Under such a scenario, they said investors should sell
sectors such as financials that fall when spreads rise.
French media group Vivendi fell 5 percent after its
core operating profit fell by nearly one fifth last year, hit by
a drop in the number of customers its French pay-TV arm.
Saipem fell 5.5 percent after the Italian oil
services company said it did not expect any recovery for the
industry this year in spite of higher crude prices.
On the positive side, Ingenico was the biggest
gainer on the STOXX, up 4.5 percent, after a well-received
earnings update. It was followed by Italian defence group
Leonardo which rose 3.8 percent as investors cheered
to its new targets and full-year results.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)