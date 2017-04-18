European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, while sterling strength weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 which fell 0.6 percent.
The basic resources sector the biggest sectoral faller, down 1.7 percent, while oil & gas shares also fell 0.6 percent as the price of oil edged down following an expected climb in U.S. output.
Jeweler Pandora was the worst performing stock on the STOXX 600, down more than 7 percent. It was joined by DONG Energy, which dropped 4 percent after Citigroup cut its rating to "neutral".
Among risers, biotech firm Galapagos jumped 4.5 percent after raising $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering, while Germany's Uniper gained 3.3 percent after SocGen raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold". (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week. * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tue