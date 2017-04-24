MILAN, April 24 European shares rose sharply on
Monday as risky assets staged a powerful rally after centrist
Emmanuel Macron won the first voting round of France's
presidential election, reducing risks of more political stress
for the euro zone.
Shares in French companies and banks saw the biggest gains
across the region with the euro zone's bank index rising
more than 5 percent to its highest level in 16 months and Paris
blue chips hitting their highest since April 2015.
Macron took a big step toward he presidency on Sunday by
winning the first round of voting and qualifying for the May 7
runoff alongside euro sceptic far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
"Markets are likely to sigh in relief as some tail risk
scenarios can be priced out... French banks alongside European
banks in general will likely be the biggest winners," said
UniCredit analysts in a note.
Europe's STOXX 600 index was up 1.7 percent by 0722
GMT, while UK's FTSE added 1.8 percent and Germany's DAX
was up 2.3 percent.
Nine of the top ten gainers on the pan-European index were
banks with Commerzbank, Societe Generale and
UniCredit leading the way, all up more than 8 percent.
Brokers including Goldman Sachs, Citi and Kepler Cheuvreux
all came out heavily in favour of European banks on Monday
morning.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)