MILAN, April 28 European shares fell in early
deals on Friday as investors took profits at the end of a strong
week with earnings taking centre stage as political worries
subsided, while UBS soared after a profit beat.
The STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent by 0719
GMT, adding to the previous session's losses, while UK's FTSE
also was down 0.1 percent and France's CAC was
flat.
UBS rallied 3.7 percent as a long-awaited turnaround in its
core wealth management business helped Switzerland's biggest
bank deliver its second-best start to a year since the financial
crisis.
Barclays fell 3.8 percent after its investment bank
missed out on a bond trading boom that saw earnings surge at its
Wall Street rivals, even though its first quarter profit more
than doubled.
Despite Friday's losses, the pan-European index is up more
than 2 percent so far this week, and close to a 20 month high,
as fresh money poured into the region's equities following the
market friendly outcome of the first round of France's
presidential election.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)