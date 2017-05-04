UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON May 4 With roughly half of Europe's major companies having reported first-quarter results, more than 80 percent of the firms that have reported are posting revenues ahead of analysts expectations, underscoring the recovery in demand that is fueling the turnaround in corporate fortunes.
Revenues, a clearer measure than profits which can often get a boost from cost-cutting, are coming in 4 percent ahead of market forecasts, with financials and energy companies delivering the biggest beats, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Industrial companies, which are closely geared to economic growth, in particular have seen an impressive pick-up in revenue, with more than 95 percent of firms which have reported exceeding forecasts.
Analysts have pointed to a rebound in growth in emerging markets and the domestic European economy helping construction firms and mining stocks.
Companies such as Atlas Copco, BP and BASF are among those handily beating estimates.
Overall, European earnings are currently the brightest they've been in 7 years, a fact that is drawing more investors back into the region's equity markets. Profit growth for the first quarter is expected to clock in at more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
* BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's S
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.