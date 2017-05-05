MILAN May 5 A drop in oil prices weighed on
European shares on Friday though main regional indexes held near
recent highs after a week of gains spurred by easing political
worries, strong earnings and supportive macro data.
The oil & gas index was the biggest sectoral faller,
down 0.9 percent as crude fell further as concerns about global
oversupply wiped out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to
cut output.
BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell
were the biggest single-stock weights in Europe, dragging the
pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.3 percent by 0714
GMT, while the UK'S FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.
France's CAC dropped 0.5 percent ahead of the
presidential runoff vote on Sunday pitting centrist Emmanuel
Macron as favourite against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Among outstanding movers, Pearson surged 14 percent
after the global education company said it would cut more costs
and consider selling its U.S. school courseware business in the
latest attempt to restructure.
Well-received results lifted shares in Vestas and
Smith & Nephew, while Moncler fell following
its results late on Thursday.
Almost half of European companies have reported their
earnings so far with 74 percent beating analyst expectations and
6 percent meeting them, pointing to overall earnings growth of
nearly 17 percent in the first quarter of this year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)