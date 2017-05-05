* STOXX down 0.15 pct, set for weekly gain

* Investors take profit before French vote

* Well-received results lift IAG, Vestas, TDC

* Europe earnings beats at 74 pct so far

* Eyes on US payrolls data (Adds details, updates prices)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, May 5 European shares eased on Friday after a week of gains spurred by easing political worries, strong earnings updates and supportive macro data drove top indexes to fresh highs.

Some profit-taking kicked in on the last trading day before the French presidential run-off on Sunday, as centrist Emmanuel extended opinion poll gains over far-right and eurosceptic National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

"Despite that almost nobody expects a surprise, meaning Macron is the overwhelming favourite to win and become the new French president, traders seem to favour (taking) a bit of money off the table," said City of London Markets trader Markus Huber.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.15 percent by 0925 GMT but on track to end the week with a gain of more than 1 percent, while France's CAC was down 0.2 percent.

European equities have rallied over the past two weeks after the reassuring outcome of the first-round of the French vote sparked a rush into risky assets, moving investors' focus to a brightening economic outlook and solid earnings updates.

Friday saw more well-received results, lifting shares in Vestas, Smith & Nephew and TDC. British Airways owner IAG rose 5.1 percent after it posted record results and joined other carriers in giving a more upbeat assessment on pricing.

Telefonica Deutschland fell 6.2 percent after it reported a smaller than expected rise in core profit, however, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.

Almost half of European companies have reported earnings so far with 74 percent beating expectations and 6 percent meeting them, pointing to overall growth of nearly 17 percent in the first quarter of this year, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data show.

"We are close to the halfway mark for first quarter earnings with so far the best beats in seven years," UBS said in a note "A turn in European earnings has been one of the key catalysts we have highlighted for Europe to start to outperform."

Among outstanding movers, Pearson surged 14 percent after the global education company said it would cut more costs and consider selling its U.S. school courseware business in the latest attempt to restructure.

The oil index rose 0.3 percent, reversing earlier losses as crude prices trimmed losses. The index was the biggest sectoral faller in early deals as oil fell further from five-month lows as concerns about global oversupply wiped out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to cut output.

Analysts said trading could remain lacklustre ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day, which investors will watch for more clues to the strength of the world's largest economy and the outlook for interest rates there.

"With the likelihood for a June U.S. rate hike being quoted above 90 percent, a strong employment reading would certainly be a positive for stocks," said City of London Markets's Huber. (Editing by Catherine Evans)