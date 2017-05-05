* STOXX down 0.15 pct, set for weekly gain
* Investors take profit before French vote
* Well-received results lift IAG, Vestas, TDC
* Europe earnings beats at 74 pct so far
* Eyes on US payrolls data
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 5 European shares eased on Friday
after a week of gains spurred by easing political worries,
strong earnings updates and supportive macro data drove top
indexes to fresh highs.
Some profit-taking kicked in on the last trading day before
the French presidential run-off on Sunday, as centrist Emmanuel
extended opinion poll gains over far-right and eurosceptic
National Front leader Marine Le Pen.
"Despite that almost nobody expects a surprise, meaning
Macron is the overwhelming favourite to win and become the new
French president, traders seem to favour (taking) a bit of money
off the table," said City of London Markets trader Markus Huber.
The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.15
percent by 0925 GMT but on track to end the week with a gain of
more than 1 percent, while France's CAC was down 0.2 percent.
European equities have rallied over the past two weeks after
the reassuring outcome of the first-round of the French vote
sparked a rush into risky assets, moving investors' focus to a
brightening economic outlook and solid earnings updates.
Friday saw more well-received results, lifting shares in
Vestas, Smith & Nephew and TDC. British
Airways owner IAG rose 5.1 percent after it posted
record results and joined other carriers in giving a more upbeat
assessment on pricing.
Telefonica Deutschland fell 6.2 percent after it
reported a smaller than expected rise in core profit, however,
as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage and
benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.
Almost half of European companies have reported earnings so
far with 74 percent beating expectations and 6 percent meeting
them, pointing to overall growth of nearly 17 percent in the
first quarter of this year, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data show.
"We are close to the halfway mark for first quarter earnings
with so far the best beats in seven years," UBS said in a note
"A turn in European earnings has been one of the key catalysts
we have highlighted for Europe to start to outperform."
Among outstanding movers, Pearson surged 14 percent
after the global education company said it would cut more costs
and consider selling its U.S. school courseware business in the
latest attempt to restructure.
The oil index rose 0.3 percent, reversing earlier
losses as crude prices trimmed losses. The index was the biggest
sectoral faller in early deals as oil fell further from
five-month lows as concerns about global oversupply wiped out
all of the price gains since OPEC's move to cut output.
Analysts said trading could remain lacklustre ahead of U.S.
non-farm payrolls data later in the day, which investors will
watch for more clues to the strength of the world's largest
economy and the outlook for interest rates there.
"With the likelihood for a June U.S. rate hike being quoted
above 90 percent, a strong employment reading would certainly be
a positive for stocks," said City of London Markets's Huber.
