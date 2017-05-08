GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
MILAN May 8 European shares are set to open higher on Monday, surging to fresh highs after Emmanuel Macron was elected French president with a business-friendly vision of European integration.
According to financial spreadbetters, the Euro zone STOXX 50 index is seen up 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.9 percent and Germany'S DAX up 0.8 percent, while Britain'S FTSE is called up 0.4 percent.
Last week the CAC ended at a fresh 9-1/2 year high and the DAX at a new all-time high.
Macron defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
"Despite the uncertainty related to government formation and a potential implementation of reforms, the election result is a positive for Europe..." Credit Suisse's global CIO Michael Strobaek said in a note. "Equity markets, too, are very likely to continue to attract investors, with financials expected to do particularly well."
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate