* STOXX 600 up 0.5 pct
* Miners, oil stocks lend support
* Results buoy Davide Campari, Nets
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update
(Adds quote and details, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates
and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares
rebound on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses,
edging to 21-month highs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent
while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent,
recouping some of its losses from Monday following centrist
Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election victory.
"Yesterday was almost a realisation that, ok, we've cleared
one hurdle but it's not like it's plain sailing from here ...
but today it's looking good - the weak euro vs. the dollar is
helping the DAX," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said, referring to Germany's index which was
up 0.5 percent.
Company results were in focus, with shares in Italy's David
Campari jumping nearly 8 percent after the spirits
maker reported first-quarter earnings boosted by high-margin
brands.
Denmark's payment services provider Nets rose 2.6
percent following its first-quarter earnings, which saw strong
organic growth.
More than halfway into the first-quarter results season,
earnings for European firms have been strong overall, with major
euro zone blue chip firms seeing average earnings growth of
around 20 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Elsewhere a rebound in basic resources stocks and
gains among energy firms also helped support the market,
with miners up after a rise in the underlying price of
copper.
Shares in Belgian materials group Umicore rose 4.3
percent, supported by a positive broker note from Berenberg
whose analysts also upped their target price for the stock.
Likewise Henderson's shares gained nearly 3 percent
after UBS upgraded the asset management firm to "buy" from
"neutral", citing its planned merger with U.S. fund firm Janus
Capital.
"Significantly enhanced scale, distribution and
diversification see (Henderson) better equipped to deal with
ongoing headwinds from a gradual global shift to passive and
rising regulatory costs," analysts at UBS said in a note.
Britain's Micro Focus was the biggest STOXX faller,
slumping more than 8 percent after saying that revenue at
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the U.S. company it is buying,
dropped around 10 percent in the last quarter.
Shares in jewellery maker Pandora gave up early
gains to trade more than 4 percent lower after its update, while
Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor retreated
2.3 percent with analysts pointing to the chipmaker's weaker
guidance for the second quarter in which it expects to see a dip
in revenues.
British utility Centrica came under pressure after
Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to cap energy prices if she
is re-elected in June's general election. Centrica's shares fell
2 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)