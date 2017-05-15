MILAN May 15 European shares rose on Monday
helped by a bounce in oil prices and fresh dealmaking activity,
while a global hacking attack boosted shares of software
security firms.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent,
hovering around its highest levels in 21 months, while Germany's
DAX was up 0.3 percent after hitting a fresh record
high. UK's FTSE added 0.3 percent.
Oil prices jumped after the energy ministers of the world's
two biggest producers Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly said that
a crude production cut would be extended.
That helped commodity-related stocks with the Basic
Resources and Oil indexes up 1 and 0.8 percent
respectively.
Italian motorway company Atlantia was among the top
gainers in Europe, up 3 percent, after it launched a 16 billion
euro bid for Spanish rival Abertis, whose share were
little changed.
London-listed shares in cloud network security firm Sophos
jumped as much as 3.6 percent to a record high, as
cybersecurity stocks were in demand after a global "ransomware"
attack disrupted car factories, hospitals, shops and schools
around the world.
