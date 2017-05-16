UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, and Germany's DAX traded flat.
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent, however, buoyed by a 3.6 percent rise in Vodafone, which jumped after reporting its full-year earnings.
Healthcare was among the weakest European sectors, dragged down by a near 8-percent drop in BTG's shares after the biotech firm published its full year figures.
Likewise disappointing updates also hit shares in budget airline easyJet, support services firm DCC and lender CYBG, which were all weaker.
Banking stocks were the biggest weight, with Spain's Banco Popular down more than 4 percent and UBS falling nearly 2 percent, extending losses from the previous session after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's S
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.