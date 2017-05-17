LONDON May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday
amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about
political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking
safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and
beverage stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3 percent, as
major regional benchmarks tracked a global dip in stocks and the
dollar as concerns over U.S. President Trump multiplied.
Eurozone blue-chips and the bloc's broader index
of stocks both dropped 0.6 percent. Britain's FTSE 100
was on course to snap its nine-day winning streak,
slipping from its new record high hit on Tuesday.
Ubisoft Entertainment, the third biggest global
entertainment company, fell 7 percent after it cut its mid-term
sales forecast, reporting results near the bottom end of its
target range after the close on Tuesday.
Raiffeisen Bank was a bright spot on a negative
banking sector, up 3.5 percent after its first-quarter profit
jumped more than expected as write-downs shrank.
Lloyds Bank also gained 0.9 percent after the
British government sold its last remaining shares in the bank.
Among the few gainers, Norwegian drugmaker Yara
also got a boost from broker Liberum raising it to 'buy' from
'sell', saying urea prices are close to a trough.
Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
rose 0.8 and 2 percent as the price of the safe-haven
asset rose to a two week high.
Bond proxy Unilever also gained 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, Vikram Subhedar)