MILAN May 22 European shares fell slightly in early deals on Monday as fresh political concerns in Spain weighed though dealmaking activity and stronger commodity underpinned broader regional benchmarks.

Madrid blue chips fell 0.4 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in euro zone blue chips, while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat and commodity-heavy FTSE added 0.3 percent.

Spain's Socialists on Sunday chose former leader and hardliner Pedro Sanchez to head the party again, a vote likely to make it harder for the ruling conservatives to secure the opposition support it needs in parliament to push through legislation.

"Although Sanchez was gaining traction over the past week the result comes as a surprise and could introduce political risk again into the Spanish investment case," Exane said in an note to clients. "We can expect a short term negative market reaction"

Elsewhere, strength among basic resources stocks provided support with Europe's sectoral index up 0.5 percent.

Clariant soared 6.9 percent after the Swiss company and U.S.-based Huntsman Corp agreed a merger to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of over $14 billion. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)