MILAN May 22 European shares fell slightly in
early deals on Monday as fresh political concerns in Spain
weighed though dealmaking activity and stronger commodity
underpinned broader regional benchmarks.
Madrid blue chips fell 0.4 percent, underperforming
a 0.2 percent drop in euro zone blue chips, while
the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat and
commodity-heavy FTSE added 0.3 percent.
Spain's Socialists on Sunday chose former leader and
hardliner Pedro Sanchez to head the party again, a vote likely
to make it harder for the ruling conservatives to secure the
opposition support it needs in parliament to push through
legislation.
"Although Sanchez was gaining traction over the past week
the result comes as a surprise and could introduce political
risk again into the Spanish investment case," Exane said in an
note to clients. "We can expect a short term negative market
reaction"
Elsewhere, strength among basic resources stocks provided
support with Europe's sectoral index up 0.5 percent.
Clariant soared 6.9 percent after the Swiss company
and U.S.-based Huntsman Corp agreed a merger to create a
chemical manufacturer with a market value of over $14 billion.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)