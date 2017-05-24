LONDON May 24 European shares, stuck just below
21-month highs for more than a week, fought for direction in
early deals on Wednesday as weakness in mining and autos sectors
were offset by strength in oil producers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1
percent, underpinned by a rise in European oil & gas stocks
. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent while
Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent as firms going
ex-dividend weighed.
European auto stocks were among the biggest sectoral
fallers, down 0.9 percent and led lower by a 2 percent drop in
Fiat Chrysler's shares.
The U.S. government has sued the Italian carmaker, accusing
Fiat of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in
104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.
Miners were another weak spot in Europe with the basic
resources index declining more than 1 percent following
a dip in the copper price weighed.
Mining giant Glencore was also 1.6 percent lower
after it said that it had made an informal approach to U.S.
grains trader Bunge to discuss "a possible consensual
business combination".
Earnings also weighed on British retailer Kingfisher
, which dropped 6.3 percent and was the biggest STOXX
loser after a trading update, while engineer Babcock
also fell 2.7 percent after its full-year results.
German firms Hugo Boss and Evonik both
fell after going ex-dividend.
On the positive side, a well-received set of fourth-quarter
results from Dixons Carphone lifted its shares 3 percent
higher, while Britvic's first-half update also boosted
its shares.
Shares in aerospace groups Safran and Zodiac
, whose merger plans have been criticized by some
investors, were suspended on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)