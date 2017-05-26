* STOXX 600 down 0.5 pct, FTSE hits fresh record
* Banks down on Italy worries, "uninspiring" Basel newsflow
* Energy stocks down after OPEC disappointment
* London-listed Spirax surges to record after acquisition
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 26 European shares slipped on Friday,
dragged down by weaker banks, but British stocks managed to hit
new records as sterling slid on a poll showing a narrower lead
for the ruling party less than two weeks before a general
election.
Sterling dived more than half a percent against both the
dollar and euro after the poll showed Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead down to just 5 percentage points over the opposition
Labour Party.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 percent
and euro zone blue chips fell 0.7 percent by 0922
GMT, while in London both the main FTSE 100 benchmark
and mid caps nudged higher to hit fresh record highs.
"The UK will hold a snap general election in less than two
weeks and the political uncertainties should further weigh on
the pound," said LCG analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a note.
A weaker sterling supports export-oriented companies but
also makes London-listed stocks cheaper to overseas investors.
Also helping British shares were gains in Spirax-Sarco
, which rose 7.1 percent to a record high after the
engineering firm agreed to buy US thermal technology firm
Chromalox for $415 millions.
Business media group Informa rose as brokers cheered
to its results, while Restaurant Group following an
upbeat trading update.
In Europe banks were the biggest sectoral faller with their
index down 1.3 percent to a one-week low.
Traders cited worries over the political situation in Italy
and concerns surrounding ailing regional banks Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca, even though the county's economy
minister sought to reassure investors on Thursday that they will
not be hit in any rescue of the two banks.
In the sector, Italy's UniCredit was the biggest
faller, down 2.1 percent, while among the top 10 losers were
also France's Societe Generale, Germany's Deutsche
Bank and Sabadell of Spain.
Exane analysts also flagged "uninspiring newsflow" from
global regulators of the Basel Committee. A top official said on
Thursday they would soon finalise rules to ensure banks hold
enough capital to withstand rocky markets without taxpayer aid.
The oil & gas index fell 1.1 percent after OPEC
extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on
longer or larger curbs, while oil prices recovered only part of
the heavy slump seen on Thursday.
British oilfield services firm Petrofac fell more 4
percent after several brokers more than halved their price
targets on the stock. The company lost one third of its market
value in the previous session after it suspended its chief
operating office in response to a British investigation into
alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Toby Chopra)