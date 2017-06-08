MILAN, June 8 European shares inched up on
Thursday helped by stronger banks and a rebound in oil prices
but caution dominated as Britons vote in a general election and
the European Central Bank holds its policy meeting.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent
with financials providing the biggest lift, while Britain's FTSE
was flat.
One day after the well-received rescue of Spanish lender
Banco Popular by Santander, banks remained in
focus due to fresh newsflow about a potential rescue of troubled
Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
The euro zone bank index added 0.6 percent. Italy's
two biggest banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit
traded down 0.4 percent and flat respectively, while
Santander was up 0.8 percent.
Utilities also rose with RWE and E.ON
adding to their rally in the previous session after a nuclear
energy tax which penalised them was scrapped.
French credit insurance company Euler Hermes rose
5 percent to a 2-year high following a report that Allianz
is exploring a buyout of its smaller rival.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)