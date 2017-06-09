UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 9 European stocks futures opened a touch higher on Friday after a shock UK election result looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May's party on course to lose its majority.
Eurostoxx 50 futures were up 0.1 percent, while futures for Britain's FTSE were 0.4 percent higher, with the FTSE 100 set to benefit from a drop in sterling. (Reporting by Kit Rees)
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. * GSK: A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a p
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)