UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent, while a drop in sterling to a seven-month low helped Britain's internationally-facing FTSE 100 index gain 1 percent.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost its majority in the House Commons just 10 days before Brexit talks were due to start, with the prospect of a hung parliament sparking fresh concerns around Britain's exit from the European Union.
Defensive sectors - those less dependent on the economic cycle - such as food and beverages and health care rose 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while British utilities such as Centrica were among top gainers.
Likewise safe-haven precious miners were also in demand, with Fresnillo up 3.2 percent, while overseas-earners such as Burberry and Diageo also rose.
Italian banks UBI Banca and Banco BPM jumped 6.5 percent and 2.5 respectively, leading a rise among European lenders.
Stocks linked to the British housebuilding industry were the biggest STOXX fallers, however, with builders merchant Travis Perkins dropping nearly 4 percent, Howden Joinery dropped 3.7 percent and commercial REIT Great Portland Estates fell 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Kit Rees)
* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. * GSK: A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent.
