A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, on track for its third day of straight losses, while the blue chips dropped 0.4 percent.
European energy sector and mining stocks were down about 1 percent.
Health care was the top-gaining sector, up 0.8 percent with Switzerland's Novartis in the driving seat as its shares advanced 2.5 percent, following a positive study result for its canakinumab medicine, which cut risks for heart attack survivors.
Elsewhere, Imagination Tech, once a high flyer as a supplier of graphics technology to Apple <AAPL.O, soared more than 20 percent after it put itself up for sale.
In April, Apple said that it would no longer use Imagination's graphics technology in the iPhone, wiping out more than 60 percent of the British firm's market value. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
(Adds company news item, futures) June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the
