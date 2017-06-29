MILAN, June 29 European shares opened higher on
Thursday as banks extended a winning streak after the U.S.
Federal Reserve cleared capital return plans from big banks and
tech stocks recovered as a bad month drew to an end.
Well-received results from firms including fashion retailer
H&M and DS Smith also provided support to the
broader market, helping the pan-European STOXX index
rise 0.3 percent and UK's FTSE gain 0.7 percent.
Banks rose for a fourth straight session as news
from the Fed added steam to a rally already fuelled this week by
hawkish central bank signals. Among the banks that were given
the Fed green light were also U.S. units of Deutsche Bank
and Santander, up 2.3 and 1.3 percent
respectively.
The Germany heavyweight lender was also supported by news
that a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing it of
concealing major deficiencies in its anti-money laundering
controls as part of a $10 billion Russian trading scheme.
Tech stocks rose 0.5 percent, joining a global
rebound in the sector but remained on track to end first
negative month in eight. Europe's biggest software maker SAP
rose 0.6 percent after solid results at U.S. peer
Progress Software.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)