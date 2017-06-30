* STOXX down over 2 percent in June
* Worries over tightening monetary conditions weigh
* Bayer drops after profit warning
* Italy's Unipol gains
(Adds details, prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 30 European shares were choppy on
Friday and were set to end June with their biggest monthly loss
in a year as worries over tightening monetary conditions soured
the mood.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent
at 0805 GMT and euro zone blue chips also inched
higher, both recovering from earlier losses, while the UK's FTSE
100 fell 0.3 percent.
The STOXX is down more than 2 percent in June, following
four straight months of gains due to easing political worries in
the euro zone and brightening economic prospects.
But hawkish remarks from central bankers this week that
boosted bond yields and the euro sparked a broad sell-off, with
stocks that benefit from lower rates and export-oriented
companies particularly under pressure.
Sectoral moves, however, were muted on Friday. While banks
, which instead benefit from higher rates, rose for the
fifth day in a row, up 0.1 percent, tech rebounded, up
1.1 percent to lead sectoral gainers.
In an otherwise thin day for big company news, Bayer
was an exception.
Its shares suddenly fell as much as 5.4 percent after the
German drugmaker warned it would have to adjust its full-year
outlook, citing excessively high inventory levels at crop
protection customers in Brazil and a weaker-than-expected
consumer health business.
Bayer said it would adjust its business outlook when it
publishes second quarter results on July 7.
Its shares weighed on Europe's chemical index which
fell 1.1 percent, leading sector losers.
Unipol rose 3.8 percent after the Italian financial group
said it would shift 3 billion euros of bad loans from its
banking unit to a special vehicle as part of broader plans for
an overhaul.
Under the reorganisation, Unipol will sell stakes in
insurance companies to its insurance arm Unipol SAI.
"We believe that the price of the sale of the insurance
stakes to UnipolSai is fair. The other measures announced aim to
create the condition to finalize the merger between Unipol and
UnipolSai," Banca Akros analyst Enrico Esposti said.
Among top fallers on the STOXX was UK pub retailer Greene
King, down 3.7 percent, following a downgrade to neutral
from JP Morgan, while oilfield services firm Subsea 7
added 2 percent after an acquisition.
