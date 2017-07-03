MILAN, July 3 European shares rose on Monday,
starting the new month on a stronger footing with oil stocks and
banks leading a broad-based bounce from lows hit last week on
worries over tightening monetary conditions.
By 0715 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 and euro
zone blue chips both rose 0.6 percent, while
Britain's FTSE 100 slightly underperformed with a gain
of 0.4 percent.
The oil & gas index, the worst sectoral performer in
Europe so far this year, led the gains to rise more than 1
percent as the first fall in U.S. drilling activity in month
buoyed oil markets. Shares in oil majors BP
and Total both rose 1.3 percent.
While no sector was trading in negative territory, banks,
which benefit from expectations of higher rates, were the second
biggest sectoral gainer, up 1.2 percent with Carige up
3.3 percent ahead of an expected board meeting to discuss
capital plans.
Nets was the biggest STOXX gainer, up 12 percent,
after the payment services provider confirmed reports it had
been approached by potential buyers.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)