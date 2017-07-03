* STOXX up 0.7 pct
* Oil, banks lead sectoral gainers
* Italy bank Carige up as board meets on capital plans
* Payments firm Nets rallies on takeover hopes
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 3 European shares rose on Monday,
starting the second half on a stronger footing with oil stocks
and banks leading a broad-based bounce from lows hit last week
on worries over tightening monetary conditions.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent
after ending at two-months lows on Friday, while Britain's FTSE
100 slightly underperformed with a gain of 0.4 percept.
While no sector in Europe was trading in negative territory,
banks, which benefit from expectations of higher rates, led the
broad-based rebound with a surge of 1.6 percent.
JPMorgan said they remained overweight on euro zone banks
due to rising government bond yields, but remained bearish on
global cyclical plays like autos and capital goods despite
recent poor performance.
"The tightening in monetary conditions could pressure
valuation multiples near term," JPMorgan strategist Mislav
Matejka said, noting that given the stronger euro, domestic
plays should be favoured over export oriented stocks. .
The banking sector index was buoyed by sectors heavyweights
including HSBC, UBS and Santander.
Carige, up 7.6 percent, led gainers in Italy on
the day its board holds a crucial meeting to discuss capital
plans for the troubled regional lender.
The oil & gas index, the worst sectoral performer in
Europe so far this year, rose 1.5 percent as the first fall in
U.S. drilling activity in month buoyed oil markets.
Shares in oil majors BP and Total rose 1.3
and 1.7 percent respectively. JPMorgan said energy and mining
stocks should be supported by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Nets rose 10 percent to its highest in more than
one year after the payment services provider said it was
reviewing options after being approached by potential buyers.
Analysts at Nordea said the Danish firm could be an
attractive target for "several peers", naming credit card giants
Mastercard and Visa as potential bidders.
Provident Financial was the top loser in Europe
after Liberum analysts said another profit warning for its Home
Credit division was likely.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)