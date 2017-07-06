* Pan-European index down 0.1 percent
* Reckitt, Sodexo fall after outlook cut
* But Primark owner gains after update
* Banks, utilities flat ahead of ECB minutes
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 6 European shares inched lower on
Thursday though a series of earnings updates grabbed the focus
with Reckitt Benckiser and Sodexo leading fallers after both
companies cut their guidance.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and euro zone blue chips
were down 0.1 percent by 0820 GMT, while UK's FTSE
100 inched up 0.1 percent.
Reckitt fell 2.1 percent, making it the biggest
weight on the STOXX.
The UK consumer goods group cut its growth forecast after a
global cyber attack last month disrupted business in multiple
markets.
"We would not see weakness in the share price today as a
buying opportunity. Reckitt's markets are likely to have
remained sluggish, with peers signalling no pick up here,"
Investec said as it cut their price target on the stock.
Sodexo, the world's second-biggest catering
services firm after Compass Group, also cut its sales growth
goal after weaker-than-expected third quarter results, sending
its stock down 5.2 percent to a 14-week low.
Compass shares were down 0.9 percent.
Some earning updates struck a more positive note.
Associated British Foods rose 4.4 percent, topping
gainers in Europe, after the company said its full-year outlook
had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance
from its Primark clothing chain.
"The key divisional figure in this statement, as has become
the norm with ABF, is Primark sales growth," Morgan Stanley
said.
In the banking sector, Commerzbank rose 1.2
percent after a Bloomberg report said that buy-out firm Cerberus
is considering buying a minority stake in the German lender
through purchases on the market.
The broader banking sector, recently underpinned by
talk of tightening monetary policy conditions, was flat ahead of
the release later in the day of the minutes of the European
Central Bank's last policy meeting.
The minutes could provide more clues about future plans of
euro zone rate-setters, possibly affecting rate-sensitive
sectors like banks and utilities, which also were flat.
Meanwhile Italian banks rose 0.7 percent,
continuing to outperform after a series of deals in the last two
weeks which have restored confidence in the sector's prospects.
Italy's economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, said there were
no more "brushfires" threatening other banks after the
government wound down two Veneto-based last month in a deal that
could cost the state up to 17 billion euros. .
Elsewhere price action was drive by broker moves with media
companies Mediaset Espana and Prosiebensa t
down 2.9 percent and X percent respectively after JPMorgan
downgraded both companies.
Denmark-based hearing aid manufacturer William Demant
rose 2.6 percent after a Credit Suisse upgrade to
"neutral".
Live coverage of European markets: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Danilo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)