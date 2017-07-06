* Pan-European index down 1.1 percent
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
LONDON/MILAN, July 6 European shares fell on
Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the
ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door
open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.
The pan-European STOXX 600 had fallen 1.1 percent
by 1204 GMT, with all sectors trading in negative territory
after the minutes. Euro zone blue chips also hit an
11-week low, while Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent.
"There was nothing in the (June ECB) press conference that
suggested that they talked about curtailing QE. But in fact they
did," said AFS analyst Arne Petimezas in Amsterdam.
A series of earnings updates also grabbed the focus with
Reckitt Benckiser and Sodexo leading fallers after both
companies cut their guidance.
Reckitt was down 2 percent, making it one of the
biggest weights on the STOXX. The UK consumer goods group cut
its growth forecast after a global cyber attack last month
disrupted business in multiple markets.
"We would not see weakness in the share price today as a
buying opportunity. Reckitt's markets are likely to have
remained sluggish, with peers signalling no pick up here,"
Investec said, cutting its price target on the stock.
Sodexo, the world's second-biggest catering
services firm after Compass Group, also cut its sales growth
goal after weaker-than-expected third quarter results, sending
its stock down 5.6 percent to a 14-week low.
Compass shares were down 1.7 percent.
Some earning updates struck a more positive note.
Associated British Foods rose 2.6 percent, among top
gainers in Europe, after the company said its full-year outlook
had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance
from its Primark clothing chain.
"The key divisional figure in this statement, as has become
the norm with ABF, is Primark sales growth," Morgan Stanley
said.
In the banking sector, Commerzbank was the biggest
gainer, up 3.3 percent after a Bloomberg report said that
buy-out firm Cerberus was considering buying a minority stake in
the German lender through purchases on the market.
The broader banking sector, recently underpinned by
talk of tightening monetary policy conditions, was just 0.4
percent lower following the ECB minutes.
Stocks sensitive to a rise in interest rates, such as
utilities, continue to weigh, with the sector down 1.3
percent.
Meanwhile Italian banks rose 0.3 percent,
continuing to outperform after a series of deals in the last two
weeks that have restored confidence in the sector's prospects.
Italy's economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, said there were
no more "brushfires" threatening other banks after the
government wound down two Veneto-based lenders last month in a
deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros.
