By Danilo Masoni
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 7 European shares slipped on Friday
but were set to end the week flat as the market sought a floor
following a sell-off sparked by expectations of tightening
monetary conditions.
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent but remained
above the 11-week low hit in the previous session, when European
Central Bank minutes showed the euro zone rate-setters had left
the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.
The ensuing spike in government bond yields across Europe
sent regional benchmarks falling by more than 1 percent at one
point on Thursday, with rate-sensitive stocks like utilities
leading the fall.
"Bund yields have broken above an important resistance and
the trend is downwards but assets should find some support from
short-term oversold conditions," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund
manager at Anthilia Capital in Milan.
The pan-European index is up 0.1 percent so far this week
following four straight weeks of declines. Last week the index
fell more than 2 percent, as investors fretted over comments
from ECB Chairman Mario Draghi indicating the central bank could
begin to tighten monetary policy.
The oil and gas index, the worst sectoral performer
so far this year, led the declines on Friday, down 0.9 percent.
Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell
fell more than 1 percent as oil prices were hit by news of a
rise in U.S. production following earlier reports that OPEC
output was also growing.
Carrefour was the biggest STOXX faller, down 3.8
percent as concerns over profit margins overshadowed
stronger-than-expected sales growth at the world's
second-largest retailer.
The French group said sales growth accelerated in the second
quarter, beating expectations and reflecting an improving
performance in its core French market and robust sales in the
rest of Europe.
But Deutsche Bank cut its earnings-per-share expectations
for Carrefour, saying uncertainty regarding margin pressure will
probably weigh on the share price in the short term.
Rate-sensitive utilities rose 0.8 percent, as market
talk of possible takeover interest in Centrica helped
the sector rebound following losses due to expectations over
rising rates in the region.
Blog WallStreetWires reported "rumours" that a consortium of
foreign investors could be interested in the company but
analysts at Jefferies says such a deal was unlikely.
In the same sector, Innogy and E.ON and
RWE were also stronger, buoyed by supportive broker
moves.
Banks, which instead benefit when rates rise, were
weak following their recent outperformance.
An Exane BNP Paribas downgrade of multiple European
broadcasters sent the media index down 1.1 percent to
lead sectoral fallers in Europe.
Analysts at the French broker said "anemic" TV advertising
growth was likely to flatten or even dip into negative
territory, warning that most broadcasters could cut their
outlook in their upcoming earnings updates.
Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Andrew Roche)