European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Oct 10 European stock markets slipped lower on Monday as shares in Deutsche Bank fell, weighing on the broader European banking sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.2 percent.
Deutsche Bank shares fell 2.6 percent, with traders expressing disappointment at a lack of concrete progress in the company's battle against a demand by U.S. authorities for up to $14 billion over mis-selling allegations. Deutsche Bank shares remain down by around 50 percent so far in 2016.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 bank index also fell 0.6 percent.
However, shares in William Hill climbed 5.5 percent after the British gambling company said it was in merger talks with Canadian online peer Amaya.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB