LONDON Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new
14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings
updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland
and Scor.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent
at 375.19 points by 0831 GMT after setting an intra-day high of
375.42 points, the highest level since early December 2015.
Germany's DAX was up 0.4 percent after hitting levels
not seen since April 2015.
Telefonica Deutschland was one of the
best-performing stocks, up 5.8 percent after it reported
better-than-predicted core profit for the fourth quarter and
raised its target for synergies from its acquisition of E-Plus.
ThyssenKrupp was also a top gainer, up 5.4 percent
after the German industrials and steel company said it had sold
its Brazilian steel mill to Ternium, ending five years of
unsuccessful efforts by the German company to exit Latin
America's largest economy.
Banking and insurance stocks were the top-performing
European sectors, led by Lloyds and Scor.
Lloyds, the second largest British listed bank to
post earnings this week, was a top gainer, up 3.5 percent after
impressing investors with profits rising to a ten-year high.
Shares in French insurance company Scor hit a
14-month high, up 5.6 percent after it raised its dividend and
said it planned share buybacks on the back of a 5.4 percent
increase in premiums.
Indivior was an outlier. The British
pharmaceuticals company was down 7.8 percent, the top European
faller, after its results.
(Reporting by Helen Reid)