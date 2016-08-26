* Adidas, Just Eat among stocks at record highs
* Investors looking beyond yield stocks
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 25 European equities have defied the
gloom and doom predicted after Britain voted to leave the
European Union, and record-high gains by stocks like Adidas and
Just Eat suggest investors are looking for growth anywhere they
can find it.
As interest rates turn negative, economic growth slows and
inflation remains stubbornly low, investors have turned to
dividend-yielding stocks. And that has led them to companies
that have market-beating earnings growth, are cash-rich or look
like successful turnaround stories.
Among them are Swiss company Geberit, whose hi-tech
toilets have soared in popularity in Europe, German sportswear
company Adidas, which was all but written off two
years ago, and online takeaway company Just Eat, which
gets more than a third of its revenue from pizza deliveries.
Shares of all three have climbed to record highs in recent
weeks. Earlier this month, more than 16 percent of the STOXX 600
was trading at highs for the year, the highest ratio
since last April and above the average over the past decade.
The search for yield has pushed investors into safe havens
like Nestle, Unilever and AstraZeneca. But the rush into
so-called defensive sectors has also pushed up their valuations,
leading investors to look further afield.
"Getting pigeonholed into certain style of trade is risky in
this market," said Trevor Fitzgerald, who helps manage a
portfolio of small and mid-sized European stocks at Mirabaud
Asset Management.
Fitzgerald's fund, which seeks out lesser-known stocks, says
companies that can't meet forecasts get punished more severely
than usual, pointing to investor skittishness.
NICHE AREAS
On the other hand, turnaround stories, companies cutting
costs and debt and those operating in niche areas and
re-investing in the business get rewarded.
Adidas, which risked falling too far behind behemoth Nike
, has revamped its clothing range, shed underperforming
businesses such as golf and signed deals with top teams and
players. Its shares are up nearly 150 percent in the past year.
Online takeaway firm Just Eat is up more than 40
percent from its post-Brexit lows as investors found the
company's asset-light, fast growth attractive in an otherwise
sluggish market.
Mirabaud's Fitzgerald, who owns Just Eat shares, says the
company should be seen as a specialist payments company that
helps other businesses keep costs low and reach more customers.
Geberit's "shower toilets" are proving particularly popular
in new homes in several European countries.
With broader markets flattening and overall European
earnings staring at another year of no growth, stockpickers
chasing safe but expensive stocks could be missing out on better
returns elsewhere.
"There is the hunt for yield, and the hunt for dividend.
However, the polarisation is becoming more and more extreme",
said Andrea Williams, senior European fund manager at Royal
London Asset Management.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar and
Larry King)