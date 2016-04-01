* "Value" stocks looking cheaper now
* Premium for quality stocks at multi-year high
* Shell's P/E at 36 pct discount against peers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 1 Cheaply valued stocks are
winning back buyers after the premium they have been paying to
invest in companies with stabler earnings and healthier balance
sheets reached multi-year highs, strategists and fund managers
said.
Sluggish global growth, falling commodities prices and
dislocations in credit markets spurred equity investors into the
relative safety offered by "quality" stocks.
But that trend looks to be reversing in favour of more
cheaply valued ones.
"The value style should start to outperform as the broader
stock market is generally not cheap anymore and we are still in
a stable interest rate environment," said Ronny Claeys, senior
strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels.
"At a time when you expect the stock markets to remain
range-bound or move up only slowly, you are safer with 'value'."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell nearly 8 percent in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, following persistent outperformance of "quality"
over "value" stocks in recent years, the valuation differential
between the two is at three-year peaks, Thomson Reuters
Datastream shows.
According to a Barclays analysis, the premium for high
quality stocks is near its highest since 1988 in Europe.
The bank measured the median 12-month forward
price-to-earnings (P/E) for the top quartile of 'quality' stocks
in the MSCI Europe index divided by the median P/E for the
lowest quartile of European 'quality' stocks.
It also said the discount for 'value' stocks selected on the
basis of earnings, book value and dividend yield, was the
biggest since mid-2012.
That category includes Royal Dutch Shell, trading
at 18.8 times its 12-month forward earnings, a 36 percent
discount to the sector average of 29.3 times, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Similarly, British drugmaker AstraZeneca's 12-month
forward P/E is 14.2, a 12 percent discount.
Among the 'quality' stocks, German healthcare group
Fresenius SE, which forecasts an 8-12 percent increase
in net income in 2016, trades at 21.5 times forward earnings
against a peer average of 19.7, accord to StarMine.
"Value spreads remain attractive, while quality stocks look
very expensive. The fastest growing stocks in Europe also look
cheaply priced," said Dennis Jose, analyst at Barclays.
"Therefore from a portfolio perspective, we recommend a
barbell approach of value stocks with good earnings momentum and
high growth stocks."
