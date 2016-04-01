* "Value" stocks looking cheaper now

* Premium for quality stocks at multi-year high

* Shell's P/E at 36 pct discount against peers

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, April 1 Cheaply valued stocks are winning back buyers after the premium they have been paying to invest in companies with stabler earnings and healthier balance sheets reached multi-year highs, strategists and fund managers said.

Sluggish global growth, falling commodities prices and dislocations in credit markets spurred equity investors into the relative safety offered by "quality" stocks.

But that trend looks to be reversing in favour of more cheaply valued ones.

"The value style should start to outperform as the broader stock market is generally not cheap anymore and we are still in a stable interest rate environment," said Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels.

"At a time when you expect the stock markets to remain range-bound or move up only slowly, you are safer with 'value'."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell nearly 8 percent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, following persistent outperformance of "quality" over "value" stocks in recent years, the valuation differential between the two is at three-year peaks, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.

According to a Barclays analysis, the premium for high quality stocks is near its highest since 1988 in Europe.

The bank measured the median 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) for the top quartile of 'quality' stocks in the MSCI Europe index divided by the median P/E for the lowest quartile of European 'quality' stocks.

It also said the discount for 'value' stocks selected on the basis of earnings, book value and dividend yield, was the biggest since mid-2012.

That category includes Royal Dutch Shell, trading at 18.8 times its 12-month forward earnings, a 36 percent discount to the sector average of 29.3 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Similarly, British drugmaker AstraZeneca's 12-month forward P/E is 14.2, a 12 percent discount.

Among the 'quality' stocks, German healthcare group Fresenius SE, which forecasts an 8-12 percent increase in net income in 2016, trades at 21.5 times forward earnings against a peer average of 19.7, accord to StarMine.

"Value spreads remain attractive, while quality stocks look very expensive. The fastest growing stocks in Europe also look cheaply priced," said Dennis Jose, analyst at Barclays.

"Therefore from a portfolio perspective, we recommend a barbell approach of value stocks with good earnings momentum and high growth stocks."

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Stonestreet)